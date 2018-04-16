Edith L. (Roud) Smolens

Edith L. (Roud) Smolens, a teacher and community activist in Melrose, where she lived for 55 years, died peacefully at home on April 12, 2018.

Loving wife of the late Irving Smolens and the beloved mother of Karen Smolens and her loving partner Robert McCarthy, and the late Joanne Smolens. Dear sister of the late Richard Roud. She also leaves her loving nieces and nephews Barbara Berger and her husband Stephen Patten, David Berger and his partner Robert Vargas, Jonathan and Jeremy Smolens, and Sarah Berger-Patten. Edith also leaves her cousin Henrietta Dilyock.

Services were held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on April 15. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MHS Permanent Scholarship Fund in the name of Joanne Smolens (www.mhsfund.org), Temple Beth Shalom, Melrose, or the Melrose Public Library. (Goldman)