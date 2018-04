John James Queenan

John James Queenan, 78 – late of Lynnfield. Entered eternal rest on April 8, 2018.

Devoted husband of Sandra (Brustin). Beloved father of Casey Queenan. Dear brother of Elizabeth Williamson.

Services were held at the Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield on April 11. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). (Goldman)