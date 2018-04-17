Leonard H. Summer

Leonard H. Summer, 91, died on April 15, 2018, at South County Hospital, Wakefield, RI, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Simon and Pauline (Leichter) Summer. Leonard was a longtime resident of Warwick and Cranston, before retiring to Narragansett and Boynton Beach, FL. He was a co-owner of Summer Brothers, a wholesale children’s clothing store in Providence, but was best known as the co-owner of Merlen Pharmacy in Warwick. After the pharmacy was sold to CVS, he continued as a sales rep for several years.

Leonard was an Army Air Force WWII Veteran serving stateside. He graduated from Hope High School, Class of ’44. He was a member of Touro Fraternal Association, Roosevelt Masonic Lodge, a member and past Commander of JWV, a former board member of Hebrew Free Loan Association, and a member of the former Temple Beth Torah.

Leonard was the beloved husband of the late Sally (Goldstein) Summer. He was the devoted father of Donna and her husband Alan Pierce of Beverly, Andrea and her husband William Ferreira of Kennebunk, ME, and Cindy and her husband Richard Guinan of North Easton. Dear brother of the late Merwin and Sayre Summer. Loving grandfather of Matthew and his wife Mimi, Jesse and his fiancée Christina, and Jacob and Tyler. Adored great-grandfather of Chase and Cole. Cherished uncle of several nieces and nephews. Companion of Clarissa Kulman.

Funeral services will be held on April 18 at 2:15 p.m., in the Priest Chapel in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leonard’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Shiva will be observed at Crowne Plaza Hotel, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.