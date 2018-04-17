Myra (Polinsky) Strauss

Myra (Polinsky) Strauss, 64 – late of Beverly and Boynton Beach, FL. Entered into eternal rest of a brief illness, unexpectedly on April 15, 2018.

Myra was raised in Malden, the daughter of the late Dr. Harold and Ruth (Breakstone) Polinsky. She was a graduate of George Washington University. Myra was employed for 34 years with I.N.S. and was an Immigration Supervisor with Homeland Security.

Devoted wife of Larry Strauss; they resided in Beverly for 35 years and wintered in Boynton Beach for the last 12 years. Myra was the beloved and proud mother of Benjamin Strauss.

Services will be held at Temple B.nai Abraham, 200 East Lothrop St., Beverly, on Thursday, April 19, at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Lebanon-Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at her late residence until 8 p.m.; Friday 12-4 p.m., and Sunday 1-8 p.m., with Minyans at 7 p.m., Thursday and Sunday evenings. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kitchen Fund of Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 East Lothrop St., Beverly, MA 01915. (Goldman)