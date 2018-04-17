Samuel David Cohen

Samuel David Cohen, 97 – late of Revere, formerly of Chelsea. Died on April 15, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of over 71 years to Irene “Reenie” (Sherman) Cohen.

He was born in Boston, the son of the late Louis and Rebecca (Berg) Cohen. He was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Bentley College. Samuel was a World War II Army veteran, who obtained three bronze stars, two purple hearts, the Combat Infantry Badge, eight battle stars, and the Amphibious Landing Arrowhead while participating in the European Theater. Prior to retirement, Sam was the owner operator of Samuel Cohen and Co., located in Boston as an public accountant.

Besides his wife, Samuel is survived by his children Paula Braverman and her husband Michael, and Janice Chase and her husband Bruce. He was the loving grandfather of Judd and his wife Karen, Shane and his wife Bridget, Jennifer and her husband Wayne, Lauren, and Alex and his wife Gabrielle. He was the adoring great-grandfather of Myles, Avery, Emma, Aaron, and Ilana. Samuel was the brother of the late Bertha Danoff.

Funeral services will be held at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Wednesday April 18, at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Ahavath Achim Anshe Safard Cemetery, Lynn. Contributions in his memory may be made to Leonard Florence Center for Living, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. (Torf)