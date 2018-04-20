Alan Edward Finn

Alan Edward Finn, 80 – late of Boston, formerly of Swampscott. Passed away on April 19, 2018, surrounded by his loved ones at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

He lived a long and full life and is survived by his wife/partner Ruth Ann Bowers, his son Robert Finn-Clarke and his husband David, his daughter-in-law Carol Finn, his stepdaughter Heather Allsbrook, his grandchildren Adam and Nicole Finn, Samantha Vasque, and Tali, Shaya and Micaela Allsbrook.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Lona Finn, his son Barry, his sister Marcia Scheinin, and his brother-in-law Leon.

The funeral will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem on Sunday, April 22 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish foundation at wish.org.