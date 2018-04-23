Edna B. (Bloom) Bosman

Edna B. (Bloom) Bosman, late of Melrose, formerly of Stoneham. Passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Michael Bosman. Devoted mother of Carole Goldberg of Waltham and the late Martin Bosman. Loving daughter of the late Samuel Bloom and Nettie (Ginsburg). Dear sister of the late Lawrence Bloom and the late Cpl. Milton “Brother” George Bloom. Loving grandmother of Nancy and husband Vito, Judi and husband Bill, Deborah and husband Francis and the late Susan Goldberg. Cherished great-grandmother of Emma, Nora and Maya.

Life member of Hadassah, Life Member of Jewish Memorial Hospital, Member of Brandeis University Women’s Committee, and dedicated volunteer for many years of the Boston Museum of Science.

Funeral services will be held at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea, on Tuesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. Interment in Beth Israel Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna’s memory may be made to Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston, MA 02114 (giftoperations@mos.org). Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.