Linda C. (Schwartz) Epstein

Linda C. (Schwartz) Epstein, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed away on April 20, 2018.

She was the beloved wife of Rick Epstein. Devoted and loving mother of Jared Epstein and his fiancée Erica Reeves of Danvers. Loving daughter of Rosalind (Weinberg) Schwartz of Revere and the late Harry Schwartz. Cherished sister of Bennett Schwartz and his wife Arleen of Boston and Caron Stringi and her husband Frank of Lynnfield. Dear aunt of Gabriel, Emily, Eric, Michael, David, Jonathan, Carly, Amy, and Jeremy. Loving great-aunt of six.

Linda was an avid runner and veteran of six marathons.

A funeral service was held at Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, on April 23. Interment followed in Roumanian American Cemetery, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Linda Epstein Memorial Foundation, c/o Brooklyn Community Foundation, 1000 Dean St., Suite 307, Brooklyn, NY 11238, or to Caring for a Cure, Mass. General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114 (https://caringforacure.org). Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.