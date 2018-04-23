Norman B. Fox

Norman B. Fox, 72 – late of Revere. Died on April 22, 2018, at the Brudnick Center for Living. Born in Winthrop, he was the son of the late Paul and Evelyn (Trebach) Fox.

Norman worked as a maintenance worker in a local quilt manufacturing company. He was a member of the Boston Street Railway Association and Temple B’Nai Israel of Beachmont, where he served on the board of directors. Norman was also an avid transportation buff.

Norman is survived by his sister Loretta Dietch and her husband Stephen of FL. He was the uncle of Joshua and his wife Magdalena, Daniel and his wife Dana, Jared and his wife Spirit, and great-uncle to Benjamin, Judah, Jacob, Maxmillian, Zev, and Oz Dietch.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on April 24th at 1:30 p.m. Interment follows in B’Nai Israel of Beachmont Cemetery, Everett.