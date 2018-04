Sidney Victor Rieder

Sidney Victor Rieder, 96 – late of Marblehead. Died on April 18, 2018.

Husband of Evelyn R. (Cohen) Rieder. Son of the late Herman L. Rieder and Frances (Goldstein) Rieder. Father of Ronald J. Rieder and his partner Martha Miller of Andover, Steven M. Rieder of Burlington, and the late Sandra Aileen Rieder. Brother of the late Morton F. Rieder. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)