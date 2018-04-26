Bella “Belle” Robinson-Tarlow

Bella “Belle” Robinson-Tarlow, 93 – late of Swampscott, formerly of Marblehead. Entered into rest on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Belle was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Samuel and Celia (Spigelman) Katz. She was married to the late Samuel D. Robinson, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage until his passing in 2004. She later married Lawrence E. Tarlow.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughter Leslie Freedman and her husband Dr. Harold Freedman of Swampscott, her son Marc Robinson and his wife Merri of Raleigh, NC; cherished grandchildren Jill Schwartz and her husband Jeffrey, Evan Freedman and his wife Channy, and Jessica Gorelick and her husband Evan; and beloved great-grandchildren Abigail Schwartz, Talia Schwartz, Caden Burger, Zella Burger, Noah Gorelick, and Alex Freedman. She was predeceased by her brother George Kates and her sister Celia Unik.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, April 26 at Pride of Lynn Cemetery in Lynn. Donations in Belle’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the charity of your choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.