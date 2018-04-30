Carolyn (Trockman) Goldman

Carolyn (Trockman) Goldman, 90, of Swampscott, entered into rest on April 29, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Brookline, she was the daughter of the late Max and Alexandrina (Schaeffer) Trockman. She was the beloved wife of Harris Lee Goldman for 64 years before his passing in 2012.

A graduate of Brookline High School, Carolyn obtained a bachelor’s degree from Smith College and later earned a master’s degree from Simmons School of Social Work. She was employed at Union Hospital for 21 years.

Those left to cherish Carolyn’s memory are her devoted children Joan Finn and her husband Michael of Marblehead, and Charles Goldman and his wife Jody of Swampscott; her cherished grandchildren Andrew Finn and his wife Stephanie, Doug Finn and his wife Emily, Cam Goldman, and Sydney Goldman; her cherished great-granddaughter Caroline Juliet Finn; and her loving sister-in-law Maxine Goldman of Swampscott. She was predeceased by her sister Muriel Witty.

Funeral services were held privately. Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.