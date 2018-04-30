Martin Oxman

Martin Oxman, 92 – late of Winthrop, formerly of Revere and Malden. Entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2018.

Devoted husband of Elaine (Santer). Beloved father of Joyce and her husband Lawrence Scanzillo, and Robyn and her husband Sandy Steinberger. Adored grandfather of Allie Steinberger, Max Steinberger, Rachel Scanzillo, and Lily Scanzillo. Dear brother of Dorothy Novak and the late Robert Oxman.

Services at the Tifereth Israel Memorial Park, Everett on April 29. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org). (Goldman)