Rosalyn “Honey” (Shapiro) Sorkin

Rosalyn “Honey” (Shapiro) Sorkin, 87 – late of Revere, formerly of Chelsea and Swampscott, entered into eternal rest on April 27, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Sorkin. Devoted mother of Nancy Sorkin, Shari and Robert Cashman, and Dr. Jeffrey and Amy Sorkin. Cherished bubbe of Alyssa, Haley, Jessica, Amanda, and Jeremy. Loving daughter of the late Harry and Ethel Shapiro. Dear sister of the late Joseph Shapiro, Nettie Kamens, and Mitchell Shapiro. Sister-in-law of Kenneth and Karen Sorkin. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott on April 30. Interment followed at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Peabody.

Condolence calls may be made at the Clubhouse at Crowne Pointe 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott following the interment Monday until 8 p.m., then at the home of Shari and Robert Cashman on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., continuing Friday at the 9th Floor Community Room of the Jack Satter House 420 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481, or to Camp Yavneh, 160 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA. 02459. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences visit www.goldmanfc.com.