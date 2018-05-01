Irene (Kaplan) Greenberg

Irene (Kaplan) Greenberg of Malden, formerly of Chelsea, passed on Monday, April 30, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Philip Greenberg. Devoted mother of Elyse Greenberg, Paul Greenberg and the late Stuart Greenberg. Loving grandmother of three grandchildren.

Services will be at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Thursday, May 3rd at 11AM. Interment in Paoli Sedeck Cemetery, Everett. Memorial observation will be at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Greenberg through Thursday May 3rd sundown and also at her late residence Friday May 4th through Sunday May 6th sundown. Contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, lls.org in memory of her late son Stuart Greenberg. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.