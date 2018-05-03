Gerald Afrow

Gerald Afrow passed on May 1, 2018 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 80.

He will be lovingly remembered by Beverly (Kaplan) Afrow, his wife of 57 years; his son Stephen (Afrow) Mykel of Los Angeles, CA; his daughter Lynne (Afrow) Ellis of Boxford and her husband Matt Ellis and her granddaughter Abigail; and his two brothers, Mitchell Afrow of Lynnfield and Allan Afrow of Boca Raton, FL.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the son of Horner and Esther Afrow, Gerald served in the US Army and reached the rank of captain. He received a Master’s in Education from Suffolk University. Gerald worked as a special education teacher in Beverly. He also worked for the United States Postal Service.

Gerald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Gerald retired early and spent 20 years traveling and enjoying life.

A funeral was held on May 4 at Temple Tiferet Shalom, with burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Gerald’s memory be sent to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Funeral Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymanson­salem.com.