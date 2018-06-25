Evelyn E. Yarvitz

Evelyn E. Yarvitz, 98 – late of Peabody, formerly of Marblehead. Passed peacefully at the Kaplan Estates in Peabody on June 20, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Yarvitz, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage until his passing in 2013. Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late Harris and Sarah (Brenner) Berger.

Evelyn was a kind, sweet woman who was loved by all who knew her. To her, family was paramount. She was fun and energetic, having participated in Jazzercise classes and yoga well into her eightieth year of life. She never let the decline of her health get in her way of enjoying life to the fullest.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Kenneth (Betsy) Yarvitz of Salisbury, Jason (Judy) Yarvitz of Wakefield, Robert (Lucia) Gardener of Italy, and Sheryl (Tom) Cox of Sandwich; nine beloved grandchildren Jessica, William, Allison, Sean, Michael, Sara, Amanda, Joshua and Rebecca; and five great-grandchildren.

Evelyn’s funeral service was held on June 24, 2018 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Burial followed at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lakeshore Road, Lynn. Memorial contributions may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem. com.