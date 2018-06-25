Philip Marshall

Philip Marshall, 84 – late of Peabody, formerly of Lexington. Entered into rest on June 20, 2018.

Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Abrams) Marshall. Devoted father of Jeffrey and Myra of Lexington, Faye and Neil of Westford, and Beth and Ken of West Newbury. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Sarah, Benjamin, Matthew, Seth, and Joshua.

A graduate of the Bronx High School of Science, Philip went on to earn a BSME from NYU, and an MSME from MIT. A dedicated engineer, Philip owned his own company, M/RAD Corp, and was a past VP and Engineering Fellow at the Institute of Environmental Sciences and Technology. In addition to his considerable engineering pursuits, he was also active in the Lexington community. He adored playing piano, at which he was self-taught, and also enjoyed tennis and gardening.

A graveside service was held on June 22 at New Tifereth Israel Memorial Park, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip’s memory may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 (www.joslin.org). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.