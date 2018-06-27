Helene L. (Joskowicz) Kres

Helene L. (Joskowicz) Kres, 68 – late of Naples, FL, Mashpee, and Newburyport, formerly of Peabody, died on Wednesday June 27, 2018 at Kaplan Family Hospice, surrounded by her family.

Helene was born on February 19, 1950 in Brookline to her late parents Martin and Rose Joskowicz. Helene was raised in Lynn. She worked as a secretary for the City of Peabody for many years and was a former member of Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody. Helene in survived by her husband Mark Kres; her sons David and his wife Lauren Kres and Steven Kres; her grandchildren Brennan and Cameron Kres; and her brother Neil and his wife Susan Joskowicz.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St., Malden on Friday, June 29 at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn. Condolence calls may be made at the home of David and Lauren Kres on Saturday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Helene’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 460 Totten Pond Road, Suite 400, Waltham, MA 02451.