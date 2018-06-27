Minna (Goodman) Aronson

Minna (Goodman) Aronson, 107 – late of Malden. Died on June 25, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Haskell Aronson. Daughter of the late William and Lizzie Goodman. Beloved mother of Frank and Paula Aronson, Andrew and Sheila Aronson, and Edith Aronson-Mermell. Cherished grandmother of Elyssa and Randy Pellish, Jessica and David Cook, Emily Aronson, Erica and Rob Allison, Jayme Aronson, Haskel “Zeke” Mermell, and William “Willie” Mermell. Proud great-grandmother of Hallie, Gabe, and Eyan Pellish, Adina and Maya Cook, and Jordan and Giselle Allison. Dear sister of the late Hyman, Elie, David, and Abraham Goodman.

Services at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody on Thursday, June 28 at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Agudas Achim Cemetery, Melrose. Shiva/condolence calls may be made following the interment at the home of Andrew and Sheila Aronson until 8 p.m., with minyan at p.m.; continuing at the home of Frank and Paula Aronson on Friday 2-4 p.m., Sunday 1-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday 6-8 p.m. with minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Minna’s memory may be made to Temple Tiferet Shalom or a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)