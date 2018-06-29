Janice (Samuelson) Cohen

Janice (Samuelson) Cohen, 86, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Salem and Swampscott, entered into rest on June 28, 2018.

Born and raised in College Corner, IN, she was the daughter of the late Loren and Florence (Beckman) Samuelson. She was the beloved wife of Harold Cohen for 65 years. Together they built a beautiful family and a successful family business, Somerville Lumber. Janice was the matriarch of the extended Somerville Lumber family; from company picnics to family events or grants from the Cohen Foundation to Somerville employees, Janice was always deeply involved.

Throughout her life, Janice was an active volunteer and leader in the North Shore community. During the 1960’s and 1970’s, she was the president of the Temple Israel Sisterhood, ORT, and the PTA of the Swampscott school system. She was philanthropic to numerous charities, including the Juvenile AIDs Foundation and Israel Bonds, where she remained active through this past year. Through the Cohen Foundation, she helped to fund the educations of students near and far, extending from the greater Boston area to Whitwell, Tennessee.

In addition to her dear husband Harold, those left to cherish Janice’s memory are her devoted children Jill and Tom Bloom of Hollywood, FL, Beth and Peter Shribman of Swampscott, Linda and Steven Weinstein of Marblehead, and Brian and Michele Cohen of Marblehead; her devoted grandchildren Jeremy and Sharlene Weber, Ross and Ari Weber, Cory Weber, Randy Weber, Danny and Laura Shribman, Nikki and Doug Lutin, Katie Weinstein (fiancé Mark O’Shea), Samantha Weinstein (fiancé Zach Weiss), Tim Weinstein, Karly Cohen, Jake Cohen, Jessica Cohen, and the late Charlie Madyson Weber; dear great-grandchildren Ava Weber, Tyler Weber, Harry Shribman, Benny Shribman, Lizzie Shrib­man, and Kelsey Lutin. She was the sister of the late Jack Samuelson and the sister-in-law of the late Jean Samuelson.

A funeral service for Janice will be held on Sunday, July 1, with interment at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, Lowell St., Peabody. Contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132 (https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx), or to The Mass General Fund, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114-1101 (https://giving.massgeneral.org/mgh-fund/donate/). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.