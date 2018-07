Martin Herman Oxman

Martin Herman Oxman, 98 – late of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Malden. Died on June 30, 2018.

Husband of Zelda (Rosenthal). Father of Jeffrey and Diane Oxman, and Barbara and Larry Michaud. Brother of Eunice Alter and the late Milton Oxman. Grandfather of Brian, Lisa, Kristina, Jason, Jessica, Michael, and Steven. Great-grandfather of Addison, Jake, Mason, Jared, Marina, Ethan, Eiley, Maya, David, William, Chad, Amanda, Corinne, Carter, Kaitlyn, and Aidan. (Goldman)