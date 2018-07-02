Tina (Ottolenghi) Duke

Tina (Ottolenghi) Duke, 102, a Holocaust survivor – late of Danvers, formerly of Saugus and Malden. Died on June 30, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Israel Duke. Beloved mother of Anna and the late Harold Orent. Adored grandmother of Sylvia and Simon Ward of Peabody, and Mark and Debra Orent of Saugus. Cherished great-grandmother of Valerie, Andrew, Lauren, Daniel, Nicole, and Emily. Daughter of the late Silvio and Albertina Ottolenghi. Sister of the late Felicino and Elena, all of Turin, Italy.

Tina was born on April 19, 1916 in Turin, Italy, and came to America on July 30, 1947, with her daughter to join her husband after the end of World War II. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed music, dancing, and shopping.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Tuesday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Everett. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at the home of Anna Orent until 4:30 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Hathorne Hill in Danvers and Compassus Hospice in North Andover for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hathorne Hill Resident Council Fund, 15 Kirkbride Drive, Danvers, MA 01923.