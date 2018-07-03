Henry Arthur Salem

Henry Arthur Salem of Lynnfield, formerly of Swampscott, Jupiter, Fla., and West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on June 28, 2018. He was 88 years old.

Henry was the beloved husband of Sandra (Lansky). He was the devoted father of Lisa and Andrzej Bobinski, the late Alan Salem, and Joel and Paula Salem. He was the brother of the late Robert Salamoff and the late Eugene Salem, and the cherished grandfather of Zackary Salem.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 12 at 10 a.m., at Sharon Memorial Park, Dedham St., Sharon, in the chapel followed by a graveside service. A luncheon will immediately follow at the home of Joel and Paula Salem, 309 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA from 1-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Henry’s name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.