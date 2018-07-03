Rosalie Rosenfeld

Rosalie Rosenfeld, 90, died peacefully at her home in Culver City, Calif., surrounded by her family, after a short but devastating illness.

Rosalie was a talented artist, using both oil paints and copper enamel media. She was an avid gardener and reader. The beach was in her blood, having grown up in Far Rockaway, N.Y. She spent many summer and weekend family days at Tee’s Beach in Santa Monica.

Rosalie met and married her lifelong love, the late Dr. Sheldon Rosenfeld, who died on July 1, 2004, after moving to Los Angeles in the late 1940’s. She is survived by her four children Diane, Barbara, Mitchel and Gary; her six grandchildren Jeremy, Alexandra, Ryan, Ashley, Eric and Rachel; and her two great-grandchildren Ford and Charlotte.

The family will hold a private memorial. Gifts and donations in Rosalie’s memory may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women, Los Angeles (ncjwla.org).