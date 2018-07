Addises celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

JULY 5, 2018 – David and Arlene (Richmond) Addis celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 29. They are the parents of Wendy Addis Waxman and of Jeffrey Addis and his wife Jacqueline Comins. They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

David is a graduate of Cornell University and Northeastern University while Arlene graduated from Boston University. Arlene and David have resided in Swampscott for more than 50 years.