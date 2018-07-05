Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization holds annual fundraising luncheon

JULY 5, 2018 – On May 23, the Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization convened at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem for its annual luncheon. The luncheon, combined with memorial scholarships, helped raise $13,000 for college scholarships, which were awarded to twelve deserving high school seniors from around the North Shore. Since 1932, the Juvenile Aid Organization has provided aid and scholarships to Jewish students from the area who hope to pursue higher education and have demonstrated financial need.

“This organization is very important to our community,” said Joan Rich, who’s been co-president for the past eight years. “It’s helped so many Jewish people to further their education.”

For more information, email scholarship@juvenileaid.org.