JULY 5, 2018 – Re: “Shriber’s Jewish music is growing by leaps and bounds” (Journal, June 21), I have known Josh and his family now for several years, and am no longer surprised by his continued successes and achievements! Beyond being an amazing musician, his energy, enthusiasm, and ability to encourage, entertain, and teach children is boundless! I count myself blessed to know this man and will be eternally grateful for the support and assistance he has shown my son (a fellow musician) over the years. These accolades could not bestowed on a nicer human being!
Laura Kopanski
Via email
Letter to the Editor: Praise for Shriber
JULY 5, 2018 – Re: “Shriber’s Jewish music is growing by leaps and bounds” (Journal, June 21), I have known Josh and his family now for several years, and am no longer surprised by his continued successes and achievements! Beyond being an amazing musician, his energy, enthusiasm, and ability to encourage, entertain, and teach children is boundless! I count myself blessed to know this man and will be eternally grateful for the support and assistance he has shown my son (a fellow musician) over the years. These accolades could not bestowed on a nicer human being!
Next post: Letter to the Editor: Zakim’s plan may cause fewer people to vote
Previous post: Turkey’s target: The Temple Mount