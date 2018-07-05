Letter to the Editor: Praise for Shriber

JULY 5, 2018 – Re: “Shriber’s Jewish music is growing by leaps and bounds” (Journal, June 21), I have known Josh and his family now for several years, and am no longer surprised by his continued successes and achievements! Beyond being an amazing musician, his energy, enthusiasm, and ability to encourage, entertain, and teach children is boundless! I count myself blessed to know this man and will be eternally grateful for the support and assistance he has shown my son (a fellow musician) over the years. These accolades could not bestowed on a nicer human being!

Laura Kopanski

