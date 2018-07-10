Joseph Arthur Ossoff

Joseph Arthur Ossoff, 90, of Peabody, formerly of Beverly, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 9, 2018, following a struggle with cancer at home in Brooksby Village, Peabody, surrounded by family. He was born on June 22, 1928, in Peabody, to Israel and Annie (Shochet) Ossoff, the youngest of their eight children.

Raised on Holten Street, he was an alumnus of the Wallis School and Peabody High School. Joseph continued his education at the University of Maine, Oxford Business School in Cambridge, and Pratt Institute in New York. After early jobs at Monarch Leather (Chicago, Ill.) and Fred Rueping Leather (Fond du Lac, Wisc.), he was drafted into the US Army in 1950.

Before entering the service, Joseph married his wife of 67 years, Alice Jean Bastian, of Fond du Lac. Upon discharge from the army in 1952, he began a 38-year career with the Stahl Finish Company, starting as a traveling salesman and ultimately assuming co-responsibility for eleven plants worldwide. Joe and Alice raised their family in Beverly, where they lived for many years and were members of Temple B’nai Abraham.

Following his retirement in the early ‘90s, he provided guidance and support to his brothers Mike, Hy, and Mel, and his nephew David, with their leather businesses in Peabody and Pittsfield, N.H. He was also active in the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, serving as president from 1994-96 and engaged in charitable giving through the Ossoff Family Foundation.

He is survived by his wife Alice, their three sons Joel and his wife Kathryn, Steven and his wife Joan, and Daniel and his wife Elizabeth; seven grandchildren Sarah Langlois and her husband Shawn, Leah Applin and her husband Thomas, Benjamin Forrest, Benjamin Joseph, and Emily, William, and Laura; and two great-grandchildren Lucas Applin and Jonathan Ossoff. Also surviving him are his brother Melvin and his sister Jennie. In addition to these bereaved are his extended family, the Ossoffs and the Krugmans, for whose welfare and harmony he cared above all.

His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody. Shiva will be observed on July 11 from 4-8 p.m., and July 12 from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m., at the home of Daniel and Elizabeth Ossoff. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore or Care Dimensions hospice are appreciated. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.