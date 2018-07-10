Marion “Babe” (Callum) Levine

Marion “Babe” (Callum) Levine, 98 – late of Lynn. Entered into rest on July 9, 2018, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Morris L. Levine, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage before his passing in 1983.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Minnie (Levine) Callum. She was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1937 and worked as a legal secretary for various firms in Lynn for many years, retiring in 1986.

Left to cherish Marion’s memory are her devoted children Bonni Kimmel and Robert A. Levine, both of Lynn; her cherished grandchildren Michelle Robinson of Lynn and Jodi Thomas (Wayne) of York, Penn.; and her great-grandchildren Samantha Thomas and Corey Robinson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Merrill, Barry, and Richard Callum, and Frances Cohen.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 11 at 1:00 p.m., in Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Rd., Lynn. Shiva will be observed following services from 2-4 p.m., at 1 Loring Ave., Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.