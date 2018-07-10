Stuart W. Lesses

Stuart W. Lesses, 69 – late of Lynn, formerly of Swampscott. Passed away peacefully on June 28, 2018.

Loving son of the late Priscilla (Yozell) Lesses and Harrison J. Lesses of Swampscott. Brother of the late Richard M. Lesses. First cousin of Emily, John, James, and Sally Yozell. Will be missed by his dear friend and caregiver, Sue Rizzo, and by his many other cousins, family, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 11, at the Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery of the North Shore, Temple Beth El Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stuart’s memory to the charity of your choice. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)