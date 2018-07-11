Elizabeth (Stahl) Poshansky

Elizabeth (Stahl) Poshansky – late of Lynn. Died on July 11, 2018.

Loving wife of the late Bernard Poshansky. Devoted mother of Karen Noce and her husband Anthony of Manchester, N.H. Daughter of the late Michael Stahl and the late Golda (Levy) Stahl. Dear sister of the late Joseph Stahl. Grandmother of Adam Noce and his wife Carolyn of Wallingford, Penn., and Todd Noce and his wife Mary of Bow, N.H. Great-grandmother of Isabella, Sophia, Ava, Jack, and Cole.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 13 at 11 a.m., in the Workman's Circle Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. Arrangements under the care of Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea.