Arthur D. Shuman

Arthur D. Shuman, 73 – late of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Winthrop. Died at his residence on July 9, 2018.

Born, raised and educated in Winthrop and a graduate of Winthrop High School, he was the son of the late James and Sari (Groman) Shuman. Arthur continued his education and graduated from Northeastern University. Arthur was president and former CEO of Citizens Tax Service, a lifelong Eagle Scout, and an avid Trekkie.

Arthur is survived by his brothers Herbert Shuman and his wife Charlotte of Fla., and Charles Shuman of Calif., his niece Jacki Eisenberg and her husband David, his nephew Marc Shuman, and his great-niece and -nephew Sarah and Jacob.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Sunday, July 15, at Congregation Beth Israel of Malden Cemetery, N. Reading at 11 a.m. Contributions in Arthur’s memory may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Boston Council, 411 Unquity Road, Milton, MA 02186, or The American Heart Assoc., P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. (Torf)