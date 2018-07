Ethel (Singer) Stopper

Ethel (Singer) Stopper, 92 – late of Peabody and Pompano Beach, Fla., formerly of Winthrop. Died on April 1, 2018.

Wife of the late Stanley Stopper. Sister of the late Frances Gold and her late brothers Allan, Nathan, and Louis Singer. Aunt of the late Jerald (Joanne) Gold, Janice Kalp, and Sunny Johnston. Great-aunt of Michelle Gold, Ashley Whyman, Erica Bodek, and Chloe and Alex Johnston.