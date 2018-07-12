Joseph B. Robbins

Joseph B. Robbins, 60 – late of Marblehead. Entered into rest on July 11, 2018, at Salem Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Joanne “Jodie” (Platcow) Robbins, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Hollis Robbins and the late Katharine Cruger. Mr. Robbins graduated from Wentworth Technical School and worked in IT security at Hanscom Air Force Base for 30 years.

He was a model railroad enthusiast, a Red Sox fan, and a lover of blues and rock music.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are his son James H. Robbins and fiancée Marissa Alaska, both of Chicago, Ill., and his daughter Jessica S. Robbins of Stoneham. He was the brother of Bill Robbins of Concord, N.H., Harry C. Robbins of Haverhill, and Sarah Robbins of Waltham.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 15 at 10 a.m., in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Burial will be private. Donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to one of Joe’s favorite causes, The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.