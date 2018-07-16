Helen B. (Sherman) Bengar

Helen B. (Sherman) Bengar, 103 – formerly of Revere, Winthrop and Somerville. Died on July 15, 2018.

Loving daughter of the late Samuel and Pauline (Berger) Sherman. Devoted wife of the late Paul Bengar. Beloved mother of Barbara Shapiro and Joy and her husband Rodney Bovernick. Cherished grandmother of Leanne Govaert and Wendy and her husband Steve Lanza. Proud great-grandmother of Serena Govaert, and Cory, Cam and Tess Lanza. Dear sister of Ruth Jacobson, Lee Sherman, Harry Sherman, the late Sophie Karlin, Elizabeth Weene, and Martin Sherman. Adored aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. (Goldman)