Nathan Zeller

Nathan Zeller, late of Peabody, entered into eternal rest at the North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital on July 14, 2018, at the age of 91, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lowell on August 7, 1926, to the late Harry and Sarah (Shernuk) Zeller, he spent most of his youth and adult life in New York City. He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, earned his bachelor’s degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and his master’s degree from New York University.

Mr. Zeller proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He later spent 19 years in the Army Reserves where he retired as a Major.

An accomplished professional film maker/editor, he loved to share stories of his cinematic adventures, and anything else in which he held an interest, with his nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was known as Uncle Nathan to all who knew him.

A passionate philanthropist who supported many causes, especially those related to modern Israel, Nathan had hoped to one day see peace between Jews and Arabs in Israel. To help achieve that goal, he supported Soccer for Peace, an organization which strives to unite Jewish and Arab children through their love of soccer. His passion for Israel was influenced by his first wife’s mother, who was an intimate friend of Golda Meir.

Nathan is survived by his brother Philip Zeller and his wife Jeanne of Lowell. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Bertha Simon Schatz, Esta Alexander, Theda Swartz Ward, and his brothers Alfred Zeller and Albert Zeller.

A graveside service will be held on July 19 at Montefiore Cemetery, Pulpit Rock Road, Pelham, N.H. Donations in Nathan’s memory may be sent to Soccer for Peace (www.soccerforpeace.com), the New Israel Fund (www.nif.org), Ben Gurion University of the Negev (http:/in.bgu.ac.il/en), or to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Nathan’s memorial tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.