Sarah Resnek

Sarah Resnek, 97, formerly of Marblehead, wife of the late Moses Resnek, mother of Joshua Resnek and his wife Carolyn of Lynn, and Ruth Resnek and Dr. Bill Rice of West Palm Beach, Fla. She died peacefully and with dignity at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home on the morning of July 11, 2018.

Sarah is also survived by her grandchildren, whom she adored, and who returned her love, Jacob Resnek and his partner Wen Ho, and Joseph Resnek, and Kate and Naudia Resnek. At 27, Sarah married Moses Resnek, 25 years her elder. They moved to Marblehead in 1948. They started their family. She loved her home in Marblehead. She loved us and her life. Our world will never be the same without her.

We thank the staff of Cohen Levine Estates and the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home for their professionalism and love during the past year. A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held at her son’s home at 229 Ocean Street, Lynn, Saturday, July 21 from 6-9 p.m. Friends and family are welcome. Donations may be made in Sarah’s memory to Chelsea Jewish Life Care, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150.