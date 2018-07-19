Letter to the Editor: Committing to Judaism and Israel

JULY 19, 2018 – On Sunday, July 1, I watched my grandson leave for Israel with about 100 other Jewish teenagers. On reflection, the scene of Jewish parents and their teenagers was meaningful on a number of levels. The first, of course, was the emotion of parents sending their pride and joys on a voyage of learning and connection to their Jewish heritage. Emotions were high as parents sent their children across an ocean to the Jewish homeland.

On a deeper level, the Israel trip demonstrated a commitment to Israel that would gave the teenage travelers dimension and substantial meaning to the biblical stories they heard through childhood. There is something evocative in walking where King David walked and equally impressive in seeing the buildings of the vibrant technology of modern Israel. The parental commitment to the trip was in both time and money even with very generous financial support by the Lappin Foundation.

Perhaps the deepest level of meaning was the fact that Jewish parents, who spanned a wide range of attachment to Jewish practice, felt it was mandatory that their children go to Israel. This was an answer to those forecasters who predicted the decline in Jewish life. The answer was apparent on Sunday, July 1, as teenagers and their parents reaffirmed their commitment to the continuation of Judaism by this trip to Israel.

Herbert Belkin, Swampscott