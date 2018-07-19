Letter to the Editor: Undocumented refugees, and the Holocaust

JULY 19, 2018 – Coming here as a Jewish legal immigrant years ago, I am appalled to see what is going on at our Southern border.

I applied for my green card and waited in line, as many are doing right now. We are a country of laws and those laws must be respected. No question that we have a broken immigration system that must be fixed. No one wants to see children separated from their parents. That being said, those who wish to come here or apply for asylum need to come in the legal way and abide by our rules.

Furthermore, to compare what is happening at the border (as was implied by a recent opinion piece in the Journal) to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust is to trivialize, demean and diminish the unspeakable horror that our people went through. Jews, unlike illegals attempting to enter the country by bypassing the law, did not seek asylum looking for economic opportunity and a better life. They were forced to leave only for the crime of being a Jew.

There are problems with our immigration system that must be corrected, but making comparisons to the plight of our Jewish Holocaust brethren to the situation at our southern border is a desecration to their memory. It is downright shameful!

Carol Denbo, Swampscott