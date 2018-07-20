Cantor Colman Reaboi joins Peabody congregation

JULY 19, 2018 – Congregation Sons of Israel in Peabody is pleased to announce the hiring of Cantor Colman Reaboi for the upcoming Jewish New Year. Cantor Reaboi will work alongside Spiritual Leader Seth Landau. On Friday evening, August 3, Cantor Reaboi will be officially welcomed to the synagogue with a wine and cheese reception beginning at 6:30, followed by services at 7:30. Oneg to follow the service; all are invited.

Reaboi began his singing career at age thirteen in Southfield, Michigan. His major debut came as the role of a bar mitzvah boy. He attended Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, a Jewish private school and later went on to the Interlochen Arts Academy, where he trained in music for the first time.

Reaboi later attended the Boston Conservatory of Music, where he majored in Vocal Performance and Opera. He has sung with several opera companies, and has performed concerts of classical, Broadway, Jewish repertoire.

He is a graduate of Hebrew College in Newton, and of the Cantorial Internship program (CICA) of the Cantors Assembly, of which he is a proud member.

Reaboi’s career has lead him to serve three synagogues in Tampa Bay, Fla. In New England, he served Temple Torat Yisrael in East Greenwich, R.I., and Temple Tifereth Shalom in Peabody. He is an alumnus and past soloist of the distinguished Zamir Chorale of Boston. Most recently, Reaboi served as cantor and educator for Emanuel Synagogue in Oklahoma City. He was also a guest cantor for the Prague Jewish community, where he conducted services, performed concerts, and lectured at the Prague Jewish Museum.

As a first-generation American (his parents immigrated from Romania), he credits his Eastern European background for inspiring him to sing chazzanut with an Old World style. He also loves the music of the Spanish tradition (Ladino), Chassidic nigunim, and the contemporary Jewish composers of the 20th and 21st centuries. “My goal is to inspire the congregation to pray from their hearts,” says Colman. “I believe that music is the gateway to the soul. Whether they have a deep understanding of the sacred texts, or if they are just beginners without familiarity of the liturgy, congregants can always find meaning in the melodies and the way in which the prayers are expressed.

“I strive to have a mixture of musical styles at services. Whatever the reason, if you come for active, upbeat musical participation, or if you come to listen, relax, and meditate in silent prayer, you will hear the music that speaks to your heart. The words to the prayers are the same – it is the music that gives it the flavor.”