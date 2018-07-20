Israeli-born gymnast Epstein dazzles in Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’

by

Jules Becker

Journal Correspondent

JULY 19, 2018 – Art has been imitating life for Shelli Epstein. As the 24-year-old Israeli-British gymnast and performer recently told the Journal, “I am used to people coming and going in my life.”

Her history of changing locations and evolving connections goes back as far as her infancy. She was born in Ramat Gan, Israel, to a banker father and nurse mother and soon her family moved to England. She began competitive gymnastics at age 4 and learned Judaic studies at London’s Jewish Free School as her father took on subsequent positions with British and Israeli banks.

Epstein’s personal ease has lately extended to professional comfort with an over two-year stint in Cirque du Soleil’s “Luzia.” Now on tour under the company’s grand circus tent at Suffolk Downs through Aug. 12, the Mexico-inspired production features the multitalented performer as the Running Woman in the opening moments and as a female flyer in the penultimate Swing to Swing feat with an ensemble of Slavic talents.

Relishing the collaborative and cooperative nature of “Luzia” in general and Swing to Swing in particular, Epstein said, “We’re all working in the same environment and we learn to work together.” At the same time, she embraced Swing to Swing’s striking challenges. “It’s got that element of danger,” she explained.“It’s been a great learning experience to balance my nerve and suppress it [at times] to make sure I don’t lose my timing. You have to trust the partner [the catcher]. You have very minimal time.”

As for Running Woman, Epstein noted that her character and the sequence derive from a Mexican tradition: “They run barefoot through the mountains at distances of 50 to 100 miles.” She added that the silver metallic horse – propelled by Cirque performers – that follows her in the sequence alludes to Spanish influence and ambiance.

Cirque du Soleil continues to amaze with each of its distinct incarnations. “Luzia” is not only no exception, but also a unique evocation that takes the Montreal-based phenomenon to rich new territory.

As always, the cast – here under the expert direction of Daniele Finzi Pasca – includes first-class talent from around the world. Look for stunning grace and visual beauty in Running Woman, with Epstein wearing luminous monarch butterfly-evoking wings, and the eye-catching Swing to Swing with amazing height as pushers send her and fellow flyers to catchers.

Eric (Fool) Koller has everyman eloquence as the clown who lands – along with the audience – in the show’s image of Mexico. Other standouts include hand balancing on canes with gravity-defying Ugo Laffolay; juggling with seven-pins by Cylios Pytlak (both from France); and contortion with Aleksei Goloborodko (from Russia) amid stage-adorned candles. Goloborodko’s magical work – could he be quadruple-jointed? – makes him the best contortionist this critic has seen during decades of covering Cirque du Soleil and its theatrical counterparts.

While experiencing “such a joy to be able to tour and see the world,” Epstein also stressed her ongoing ties to Israel, where she tries to visit annually. In fact, she plans to spend the production’s two-week break after the Boston stint with family in Ra’anana. Later, “Luzia” will run for four months in Mexico.

For tickets to the Boston show, call 877-924-7783 or visit cirquedusoleil.com.