Carl R. Toltz

Carl R. Toltz, 91 – late of Peabody, formerly of Medford and Chelsea. Died on July 20, 2018.

He was past commander of JWV Chelsea Post, past president of Chelsea Kiwanis, past president of Medford JCC, member of Euclid Masonic Lodge, member of Aleppo Shrine, and Who’s Who in American Jewry 1980.

Devoted husband of Carole (Finkel). Beloved father of Susan and David Callum and Steven Toltz. Adored grandfather of Jayme Callum and Eric Callum.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street, Malden, on July 22. Interment followed at Temple Shalom of Medford Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155, or to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)