George Laskoff

George Laskoff, 96 – late of Chelsea. Died on July 21, 2018.

US Navy veteran and late owner of Central Yarn and Fabric of Cambridge.

Beloved husband of Iris Laskoff. Devoted father of Robert Laskoff and his wife Jacqueline and Beverly Murtha. Dear brother of the late Rubin Laskoff. Loving grandfather of Michael B. Laskoff and his wife Angela.

Services were held in the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, on July 23. Interment followed in Congregation Tifereth Israel of Malden Cemetery, Peabody. Contributions in his memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, Ma 02150.