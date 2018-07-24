Gertrude “Gissie” Slater

Gertrude “Gissie” Slater of Revere, formerly of Lake Worth, Fla., and Winthrop, entered into rest on July 21, 2018, at 91 years of age. She was the beloved wife of the late Burton Slater, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Bessie (Garde) Bronstein.

For more than 25 years, Gissie worked at Bank of Boston, retiring in 1989. She was very active at the Jack Satter House, where she resided, and would warmly greet residents at the front desk. Gissie was a giving person, having lovingly volunteered as much time as she could at the Wellington Medical Center in Wellington, Fla.

Those left to cherish Gissie’s memory are her devoted children Larry and Elaine Slater of Salem, and Steven and Jeri Slater of Salem; her beloved grandchildren Allison and Zach Halpern of Marblehead, Adam Slater of Salem, Andrew and Susan Slater of N. Andover, and Joshua Slater of Calif.; her loving great-grandchildren Jared and Sadie Halpern, Liza Larson, and Adalynn, Isla and Margaux Slater; and her beloved niece and nephew Ellen and Jimmy Goldie. She was the sister-in- law of the late William and Natalie Slater.

A graveside service for Gissie was held on July 25, at Tifereth Israel of Winthrop Memorial Park (New Section), Everett. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945, or to Dana Farber Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.