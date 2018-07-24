Melvin Levine

Melvin Levine, 93, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, Chelsea, and Coconut Creek, Fla., died on July 20, 2018, at Brooksby Village, Peabody.

Beloved husband of the late Edith (Pollen) Levine. Born, raised, and educated in Revere, he was the son of the late Robert and Fanny Levine. Melvin served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a participant in the second wave of D-Day. Melvin continued his education at the University of Massachusetts and was employed at Raytheon as an engineering manager.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, who will be deeply missed. Melvin is survived by his children Dr. Jerrold Steven Levine and Rhonda Ann Marks and her husband Scott, his sister Barbara Eisenberg and her husband Carl, and his grandchildren Dr. Eric Marks and his wife Amanda, and Jesse Marks.

Contributions in Melvin’s memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For an online guestbook, visit www.torffuneralservice.com.