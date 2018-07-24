Neal Roger Fox

Neal Roger Fox, 52 – late of Reading. Beloved husband, father, son and brother. Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2018. Neal courageously battled stage IV colon cancer for 3½ years.

Neal was born in Boston to Arthur and Marcia Fox on November 21, 1965. He grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School in 1984. Neal earned his bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State College, and his master’s degree from Emerson College.

Neal and his loving wife Michelle were married 22 years and have three sons: Benjamin Samuel (18), Jeremy Aaron (16), and Matthew Evan (13). Neal is survived by his wife and sons, his mother Marcia (Bornstein) Fox of Delray Beach, Fla., his brother Russell Fox and his partner Brian Howley of Norwell, his sister Lesley (Fox) Shore and her husband Jim Shore of Northboro, several nephews and nieces, and his in-laws, who loved him as their own. He was predeceased by his father Arthur Fox. Neal collected many friends over the years and was loved by all who knew him for his easy-going personality, his quick sense of humor and his joyful laugh.

After his family, Neal’s greatest love was sports. He was a diehard fan of the Patriots and the Red Sox and was a talented golfer. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to see new places and playing poker with his friends. Neal was an amazing cook and former restaurant owner of the Porchside Sandwich Company in Wilmington. He and his wife Michelle also built a custom cake business, together of which he was very proud. Neal’s greatest joy was witnessing his sons’ successes, no matter how big or small.

Neal inspired many during his cancer battle with his positive attitude and determination to live aggressively and fulfill his bucket list. His wife and family are so grateful for the love, kindness, and generosity of so many friends and community members who supported them throughout Neal’s treatment. Services will be held on Friday, July 27, at 1:00 p.m., at Temple Shalom Emeth, 16 Lexington St., Burlington.

We invite you to share your stories and memories of Neal with us at: posthope.org/livingforward.

In lieu of flowers, Neal has asked that you consider a donation to relieve his family of his final expenses and hospice care at https://www.gofundme.com/hospice-help-for-neal. (Goldman)