Raymond Harris

Raymond Harris, 91 – late of Malden. Owner of Raymond Harris LTD. Died on July 19, 2018.

Devoted husband of the late Doris (McLauchlin) Harris. Beloved father of Brenda and John Alexander. Adored grandfather of Chon-Ti Woodford, and Donna, Keith, Danielle, and Samantha Alexander. Cherished great-grandfather of Jeffrey, John, and Shayna.

Services at the Pride of Boston Cemetery, 19 Washington St., Woburn on July 20. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Congregation Agudas Achim-Ezrath Israel, 245 Bryant St., Malden, MA 02148. (Goldman)