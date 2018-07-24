Steffi B. (Wallfisch) Rath

Steffi B. (Wallfisch) Rath, 94 – late of Woburn. Died on July 22, 2018. A wonderful sister, wife, mother, and doting grandmother.

Devoted wife of the late Ury J. Rath. Beloved mother of Maya Rath and her husband Jonathan Ring of Piedmont, Calif., and the late Dr. Daniela Rath. Dear sister of Haly Braude of Woburn and the late Pierre Braude. Adored grandmother of Julian and Benjamin Ring.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street (off Route 60), Malden, on July 26. Interment followed at the Woburn Hebrew Center Cemetery, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to San Francisco Opera Guild Education Fund, 301 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA, 94102. (Goldman)