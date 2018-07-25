Lou Krinsky

Lou Krinsky, a resident of Revere, passed away gently, surrounded by family on July 22, 2018.

Lou was born March 18, 1918, in the West End of Boston. He celebrated his 100th birthday this year with his adoring family and friends.

Lou’s formative years were spent in the Suffolk Square neighborhood of Malden. He was the son of Isadore Krinsky and Rebecca Flax Krinsky. He had four siblings: the late Dorothy Ossen, Julian Krane and his wife Rena, and his younger twin sisters, the late Myra Haffer and Charlotte Freedman and her husband Isadore.

He was a proud World War II veteran, serving from 1942-1945 as a staff sergeant in the Combat Engineers.

Lou was married to his beloved wife, the late Charlotte Blotner Krinsky, for 55 years. They raised their family in The Point of Pines, Revere, before moving to West Palm Beach, Fla., in 1981. Lou moved back to Revere at the age of 92 and resided in The Jack Satter House on Revere Beach until his passing.

Lou leaves his devoted children Steve Krinsky and his wife Caryn Rogoff of Jersey City, N.J., Robert Krinsky and his wife Pam of Lynnfield, Rhonda Krinsky Smith and her husband Len of Naples, Fla., and Garry Krinsky and his wife Marlynn Clayton of Greenfield. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ariel Gardner and her husband Will, Scott Krinsky, Abbie Krinsky-Rogoff, Samantha Krinsky Smith, and Batia Krinsky-Rogoff.

A chapel service was held on July 25 at The Schlossberg-Solomon Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton. Interment followed at Sharon Memorial Park. Donations in honor of Lou Krinsky can be sent to The Jack Satter House Tenants Association, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151.